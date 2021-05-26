Convicted sex offender accused of trying to kill Laurel County deputy

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man is accused of attempting to kill a sheriff’s deputy.

Deputies say it happened on Blackwater Road Church near the Clay County line, where people say Stacy Savage had been living since being released from prison.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were looking for Savage because he had violated the terms of his release in being a sex offender.

When they found Savage, deputies say he was driving a white Cadillac Escalade with three women inside. They say he immediately put deputies in harm’s way.

“And when the suspect saw our deputies and detectives, he accelerated, and intentionally aimed his vehicle at one of our detectives,” said Gilbert Acciardo with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. “And rammed him so hard that it disabled the vehicle.”

In addition to Savage being charged with attempted murder, the three women in the car are now facing drug charges after officers say they found meth and drug paraphernalia in the car.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says Savage failed to properly report his home address or report to his parole officer as directed.

The detective searching for Savage was rammed but not hurt, according to the LCSO.

