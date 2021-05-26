Advertisement

Contractor says Pound wastewater leak will be fixed by the end of the week

(Steve Johnson pexels.com)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
POUND, Va. (WJHL) — A contractor says Pound’s wastewater leak problem will be fixed soon, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, the contractor reported that the leak had been located and will be fixed by the end of the week with the town’s sewer plant going back online June 2–3.

The ongoing sewage release into the Pound River has been an ongoing issue at the water treatment plant for nearly two months and has prompted the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors to threaten legal action against Pound.

The Virginia Department of Health issued an advisory earlier this month urging people to use caution when engaging in recreational activities in the Pound River.

