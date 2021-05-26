Advertisement

Campbell Co. sees 2.8 magnitude earthquake

The 2.8 magnitude earthquake occurred just outside of Fincastle, TN near the Kentucky border, officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FINCASTLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An earthquake occurred near the Kentucky-Tennessee border Wednesday afternoon, according to the Emergency Management Homeland Security announced.

The earthquake was 7 miles deep, which is shallow for the region.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 2.8, occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

