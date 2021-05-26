Campbell Co. sees 2.8 magnitude earthquake

FINCASTLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An earthquake occurred near the Kentucky-Tennessee border Wednesday afternoon, according to the Emergency Management Homeland Security announced.

The earthquake was 7 miles deep, which is shallow for the region.

The 2.8 MM earthquake just east of I-75 is a little stronger than what we 'normally' get around East Tennessee. This is your classic lower-end tremor on the Seismic Zone. pic.twitter.com/yOHsWep2eD — Ben Cathey (@bencatheywvlt) May 26, 2021

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 2.8, occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

