Bridge replacement project in Floyd County to start soon

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Construction is expected to begin soon on a bridge replacement project.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says mobilization for construction to replace the Bryant Bridge over Left Fork of Beaver Creek in Floyd County on June 1.

The bridge is on County Road 1253. It’s county owned.

This is part of a 106-bridge design-build Bridging Kentucky contract awarded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as a joint venture to Central Bridge Company and Bizzack, both of Lexington, as well as HDR Engineering. The contract includes 47 bridges in Highway District 12: three in Martin County, five in Floyd, one each in Johnson and Lawrence counties, 14 in Knott, 13 in Letcher, and 10 in Pike County.

The remaining 59 bridges are in other highway districts. The total amount of the 106-bridge contract is $93,306,747.44.

The KYTC says nine of the 47 bridges in Highway District 12 are already finished and open to traffic. They include:

Letcher County: KY 2034 over Crafts Colley Creek opened to traffic August 27, 2020.

Letcher County: Paradise Lane over Kingdom Come Creek opened to traffic May 13, 2021.

Letcher County: Henry Ison Hollow Bridge over Cowan Creek opened to traffic on April 28, 2021.

Knott County: Sly Branch (CR 1408) over Right Fork of Beaver Creek opened to traffic September 4, 2020.

Knott County: Huff Town Road (CR 1021), 50 feet NE of the intersection with KY 550 over Jones Fork, opened on April 19, 2021.

Martin County : Dans Branch Road/Willis Dials Road (CR 1120) over Pigeonroost Fork opened November 18, 2020.

Lawrence County : Little East Fork Road (CR 1317) near Trinity School over East Fork of Little Sandy, one-tenth of a mile south of KY 1496 opened to traffic on May 10, 2021.

Pike County : Blue Springs Road over Blackberry Creek opened April 19, 2021.

Pike County: Ail Branch Road over Blackberry Creek opened April 16, 2021.

Two others, one in Knott County and the other in Letcher County are under construction and set to open soon.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the remaining 34 District 12 bridges, one in Johnson County, two in Martin County, four in Floyd, eight in Pike, 11 in Knott, and eight in Letcher County. 19 of these are scheduled for construction this year.

More details on the Bridging Kentucky project can be found here.

