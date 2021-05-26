Another warm day, some stronger storms possible this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we won’t break or tie any records today, it will still be a warmer afternoon for late May. You may also have to dodge a few storms in spots later.

Today and Tonight

Your Wednesday starts off on a very nice note. Look for some patchy fog and sunny skies for a while this morning. The clouds will gradually increase along with the rain chances the deeper into the day we get. Highs will top out in the mid-80s for most. Chances for scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and into the first part of the evening.

A few of those storms could be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) today. If we do see storms, I think the main threats will be some strong wind, heavy rain and maybe some small hail. Keep in mind, we are not expecting this to be a widespread event, by any means. Scattered is the keyword to remember here.

In the 9 a.m. update from the Storm Prediction Center, several counties near the Kentucky/Virginia/Tennessee border were removed from the marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. (WYMT)

Scattered rain chances will continue into the first part of the overnight before drying out to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday will start off dry and I think will stay mainly dry until the afternoon and evening hours when a few stray showers and storms could pop off ahead of the cold front moving in on Friday. We will again top out in the mid 80s for highs. Rain chances will increase Thursday night and we drop into the mid to upper 60s for lows.

We are watching Friday very closely at this point. The cold front is a powerful one and could not only bring us some much-needed rain, but the chance for some strong to severe storms. Models right now are torn on how strong those storms could be. I would definitely stay weather aware and keep that WYMT weather app handy, especially if you are planning on heading out to the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville. I hope to see you there, depending on the forecast. Temperatures will take a big hit as the front moves in. I think we only make it into the upper 70s for highs before dropping into the mid to upper 50s for overnight lows.

The good news is that outside of some scattered chances on Saturday, your Memorial Day weekend looks pretty good. Highs may not make it back to 70 on Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Sunday takes us back into the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds and Memorial Day Monday looks amazing with lots of sunshine and highs near 80.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.