6 ways to prevent summer learning loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Schools shared ways to keep children busy this summer while preventing summer learning loss.

According to a study by Little Scholars, students can lose of to 15 percent of their academic ability over summer break if they don’t read, write or practice math. The study noted some children lose as much as three months of academic progress over the summer.

“Many teachers spend the first four to six weeks of a new school year re-teaching and reviewing last year’s material due to summer learning loss,” the Little Scholars study stated.

Students and families can continue building their educational skills over the summer with the following steps:

1. Ask your child’s teachers for suggested books and activities specific to your child

2. Schedule twenty to thirty minutes of learning into your child’s schedule three days a week

3. Urge your child to read every day; According to Little Scholars, children who read for 20 minutes a day outside of school will learn 1.8 million words, but those who don’t will only learn 8,000.

4. Consider hiring a tutor, asking an older sibling or a neighborhood friend to work with the child on learning activities over the summer. The study found many children learn better, “when the teacher is not mom or dad.”

5. Consider using educational games or apps to keep children engaged

6. Make summer learning fun

