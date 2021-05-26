Advertisement

6 ways to prevent summer learning loss

According to a study by Little Scholars, students can lose of to 15 percent of their academic ability over summer break.
(WEAU)
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Schools shared ways to keep children busy this summer while preventing summer learning loss.

According to a study by Little Scholars, students can lose of to 15 percent of their academic ability over summer break if they don’t read, write or practice math. The study noted some children lose as much as three months of academic progress over the summer.

“Many teachers spend the first four to six weeks of a new school year re-teaching and reviewing last year’s material due to summer learning loss,” the Little Scholars study stated.

Students and families can continue building their educational skills over the summer with the following steps:

1. Ask your child’s teachers for suggested books and activities specific to your child

2. Schedule twenty to thirty minutes of learning into your child’s schedule three days a week

3. Urge your child to read every day; According to Little Scholars, children who read for 20 minutes a day outside of school will learn 1.8 million words, but those who don’t will only learn 8,000.

4. Consider hiring a tutor, asking an older sibling or a neighborhood friend to work with the child on learning activities over the summer. The study found many children learn better, “when the teacher is not mom or dad.”

5. Consider using educational games or apps to keep children engaged

6. Make summer learning fun

Read more about summer learning loss prevention here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
Transition to Regional Offices
County leader reacts to new driver testing protocol for counties in Appalachia
Officials say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash
Chelsie Kuhns is accused of intentionally setting a fire that injured a Middlesboro firefighter.
Firefighter injured in fire police say was intentionally set
A man died when a car rolled on top of him Wednesday in the community of Beauty, Kentucky, the...
Man dies while working on car

Latest News

Flooding in Laurel County, Kentucky
Disaster Service Corp Society of St. Vincent De Paul USA in Eastern Kentucky to help flood victims
Company expanding operations in Whitley County, adding more than 200 jobs
More than 3,500 patients cared for at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center
Bluegrass Care Navigators marks 10 year anniversary of Hospice Care Center
The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
Kentucky Power awards grant to Johnson County Fiscal Court for Hager Hill Industrial Site
This bridge replacement project for the structure crossing Phillips Fork in Red Bird takes...
Bridging Kentucky Project in Clay County begins May 31