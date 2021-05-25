Advertisement

US reaching 50% of adults fully vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the United States on Tuesday will reach 50% of American adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

President Joe Biden previously set a goal of having 70% of all adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4.

The White House has ramped up is vaccine distribution, and coronavirus case and deaths have dramatically fallen across the nation.

There are currently three vaccines in use in the United States. The Biden administration has increased the number of inoculations it is exporting to other nations.

More than 60% of American adults have received their first COVID-19 vaccine. Do your part to help defeat this virus so...

Posted by CDC on Friday, May 21, 2021

