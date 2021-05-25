Advertisement

West Virginia governor says back-to-work bonus may be $500

Money
Money(WRDW)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia would pay unemployed people a $500 sign-up bonus for returning to work under a plan expected to be finalized soon.

The bonus would be half of what Republican Gov. Jim Justice initially suggested could be offered to workers. He said earlier in May that the bonus would be $1,000, which would require the employer to pay half and the state to cover the rest.

On Tuesday he said he didn’t want to “put any additional pain on our small businesses” even though he believed some would “gladly step up and pay the $500 match.”

He said he expects the bonus, which “may only be the $500,” to come out of the state’s coffers. The governor said the program could be finalized by the time of his next coronavirus briefing, likely later this week.

“We need to encourage people to get back to work,” Justice said.

Justice announced earlier this month the state will end its additional pandemic-era boost for unemployment benefits on June 19, including the additional $300 a week for those without a job.

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5.8% in April, the lowest since March 2020, when it was 5.3%.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
Prestonsburg Police arrested Billy Joe Hall and Laken Harris on drug charges last Thursday.
Police: Man arrested after trying to sell drugs to store clerk
KSP: Harlan County man charged with murder
Angel Nichole Overstreet whereabouts cannot be confirmed since approximately May 8, 2021, says...
Police searching for missing infant

Latest News

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles makes stop in Hazard, discusses food insecurity
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles makes stop in Hazard, discusses food insecurity
Chelsie Kuhns is accused of intentionally setting a fire that injured a Middlesboro firefighter.
Firefighter injured in fire police say was intentionally set
Officials with the Levitt Amp Concert Series in Whitesburg released the acts for the upcoming...
Levitt Amp reveals lineup for Whitesburg concert series for Summer 2021
Stacy Savage, Christina Cassise, Tracie Johnson and Staci Savage all face charges in the case.
Sheriff: Man rams police cruiser, charged with attempted murder
In the 9 a.m. update from the Storm Prediction Center, several counties near the...
Another warm day, some stronger storms possible this afternoon