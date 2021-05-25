UofL Health reveals new spine-imaging technology

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Health System is among the first in the nation to use a new spine imaging technology called EOSedge.

Combining X-ray detection technology, low dose radiation modulation, and a new cabin design, the system is capable of providing high-resolution images in less than four minutes. The images can then be converted to 3D models, which Dr. Thomas Altstadt, a UofL Health physician, explained is helpful not only for spine issues but also for hip and knee replacements.

Altstadt emphasized the importance of the technology’s ability to provide more detail on Monday.

“It includes parameters for the hips and the knees, so it includes planning for the entire patient, not just the spine,” he explained, “and the imaging quality is better. It’s much improved.”

At this time, EOSedge is only available at UofL Health’s Medical Center Northeast on Old Henry Road.

A video showing off how the system works is embedded below.