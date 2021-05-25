Advertisement

Texas Roadhouse to host first ever hiring event

Interviews will take place on June 7 at participating locations, the announcement said.
(KFYR)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Texas Roadhouse will hold its first ever hiring event to find over 140 new employees on Monday, June 7, restaurant officials announced Monday.

Texas Roadhouse officials say the event will involve in-person interviews with all interested parties. They ask that those interested apply online in advance at their hiring website. “The company encourages “Roadies” to love what they do today and prepare for tomorrow through extensive training and unlimited opportunities for advancement,” the company said.

