Tennessee unemployment accounts show exhausted benefits due to system error

Officials said they were made aware of the issue Sunday morning and fixed it that day.
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Tennesseans who receive unemployment reported issues with submitting their benefits Sunday.

Many individuals said when they tried to certify their benefits the system said they had exhausted all their benefits even though there was money left over.

The Jobs4TN.gov website experienced a system issue that caused many accounts to show benefits were exhausted when they actually were not, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Officials said they were made aware of the issue Sunday morning and fixed it that day. Anyone whose claims were impacted by the issue should now be able to process their claims properly.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

