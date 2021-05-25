Tennessee launches tool to speed up searches for missing children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched TN KidKit, a new resource to help parents and guardians document important details about the children in their care, in case of an emergency.

“When a child goes missing, every second matters,” said Shelly Smitherman, TBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge overseeing the Bureau’s missing children efforts. “So, too, does having the right kind of information.”

The TN KidKit will give parents a way to gather important facts, photos and other relevant information about their children which would then be printed or digitally stored. The resource would give law enforcement easier access to the key information should that child go missing.

“We work too many missing children cases in which parents don’t have a suitable picture of their children or can’t recall their height, weight, or other key facts,” said Smitherman. “Trying to remember them when their child is missing is understandably tough and can often slow down an initial search. That’s why we’d encourage every parent to take a few minutes to fill out a TN KidKit – and update it regularly – just in case it might help when it matters most.”

The resources can be accessed online at www.TNKidKit.com.

