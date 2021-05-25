Advertisement

Stumler, Skinner to train with USA Volleyball

Two Wildcats get chance of a lifetime
UK volleyball
UK volleyball(UK Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – 2020 NCAA national champions Madi Skinner and Alli Stumler have been selected as two of 28 players across the country to train as part of the 2021 USA Volleyball Women’s Collegiate National Team, the organization announced.

All training will align with the expectations of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s coaches and staff.

“The group that we have coming is one of the finest concentrations of volleyball talent in the world at this age level,” said Collegiate National Team Head Coach Chris McGown of Gold Medal Squared. “I’m joined by an equally talented group in our coaching staff, and we’re excited to get to work with these athletes as we refine their already remarkable skills, and further integrate them into the USA Volleyball systems. I’m fortunate to be a part of the journey with these future stars of our Women’s National Team.”

2021 U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team Name (Pos., College, USAV Region) Anota Adekunle (MB, Rice Univ., Lone Star) Brionne Butler (MB, Univ. of Texas, Lone Star) T’ara Caesar (OH, Univ. of Florida, Florida) Tori Dilfer (S, Univ. of Louisville, Pioneer) Dani Drews (OH, Univ. of Utah, Intermountain) Logan Eggleston (OH, Univ. of Texas, Lone Star) Skylar Fields (OPP, Univ, of Texas, Lone Star) Zoe Fleck (L, UCLA, Southern California) Marin Grote (MB, Univ. of Washington, Puget Sound) Kaitlyn Hord (MB, Penn State Univ., Keystone) CC McGraw (L, Univ. of Minnesota, North Country) Brooke Nuneviller (L, Univ. of Oregon, Columbia Empire) Thayer Hall (OH, Univ. of Florida, Florida) Kayla Lund (OH, Univ. of Pittsburgh, Keystone) Mac May (OH, UCLA, Southern California) Marlie Monserez (S, Univ. of Florida, Florida) Ella May Powell (S, Univ. of Washington, Puget Sound) Yossi Pressley (OPP, Baylor Univ., Lone Star) Dana Rettke (MB, Univ. of Wisconsin, Badger) Devyn Robinson (OPP, Univ. of Wisconsin, Badger) Jess Robinson (MB, Univ. of Michigan, Lakeshore) Stephanie Samedy (OPP, Univ. of Minnesota, North Country) Lauren Sanders (MB, Univ. of Washington, Puget Sound) Shannon Scully (L, TBD, Southern California) Melani Shaffmaster (S, Univ. of Minnesota, North Country) Madi Skinner (OPP, Univ. of Kentucky, Pioneer) Anna Stevenson (MB, Univ. of Louisville, Pioneer) Alli Stumler (OH, Univ. of Kentucky, Pioneer)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
KSP: Harlan County man charged with murder
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Prestonsburg Police arrested Billy Joe Hall and Laken Harris on drug charges last Thursday.
Police: Man arrested after trying to sell drugs to store clerk

Latest News

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball during an NBA basketball game...
Former UK Star Julius Randle Named NBA Most Improved Player
UK loses to Florida in Hoover.
Kentucky’s season ends with 4-1 loss to Florida
Letcher Central names boys’ basketball head coach
Former Kentucky punter Max Duffy signs with Broncos