State board urges renaming of 2 Virginia community colleges

The Clifton Forge, Va., campus of Dabney S Lancaster Community College.
The Clifton Forge, Va., campus of Dabney S Lancaster Community College.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Associated Press and The Roanoke Times
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The board that oversees Virginia’s community colleges has asked two schools to reconsider their decisions to keep names that honor people who owned slaves or advocated for segregation.

The Roanoke Times reports that three of five schools named after slaveholders, confederates or segregationists have started the renaming process.

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge and Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville told the board they planned to maintain their names.

Lancaster supported school segregation after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education. Henry was Virginia’s first governor and owned slaves.

