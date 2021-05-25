Senator Manchin’s team holds meeting to explain American Rescue Plan

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin’s team held a virtual meeting to do a presentation and answer questions about the presidents American Rescue Plan.

While Manchin was not in the meeting there was a statement from him shared.

“The pandemic also impacted our students, communities families and small businesses,” he said.

Manchin added he fought for the money to be directly sent to cities, towns, villages and counties to help rebuild West Virginia.

State Auditor J.B. McCuskey also issued a statement sharing his faith in residents that will receive the American Rescue funding.

“You are the people who will be able to quickly legally and efficiently spend this money on the infrastructure projects our state needs,” he said.

McCuskey added the Auditor’s office would be the point of contact regarding how to access the money.

Anthony Woods with the Auditor’s office was in the meeting and briefly explained the process.

Residents would start by filling out an intake form online. This was to receive preliminary information and a point of contact to assist throughout the process.

Woods said there would be training online to show some different ways on how to manage funding.

After those steps local governments would use a reporting software to track where the money was being used.

Seth Gainer from the United States Treasury also shared in the meeting.

“Any state cannot impose it’s own conditions on the funds. Those are yours to see fit within the guidelines of the treasury,” Gainer said.

After the presentations questions were fielded by Gainer and Manchin’s team.

