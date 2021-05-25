Advertisement

Knoxville man dies in Cumberland Co. plane crash

Vasile Ghelan, 35, died in a plane crash in Cumberland County.
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crashed single-engine plane that went missing near the Rockwood airport has been discovered. Officials confirmed that the pilot, 35-year-old Vasile Ghelan died in the crash.

First responders initially reported a possible plane crash Tuesday morning around 8:55 a.m. Officials moved the search to Cumberland County Tuesday afternoon.

Throughout the morning crews searched the area North of the Rockwood Municipal Airport near Camp Austin. Authorities also searched the Clarkrange area in Cumberland County.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has sent a helicopter to assist with the search. Multiple agencies joined the search efforts to locate the crashed plane.

No known flight plan was filed and the reason for the crash is unknown, officials said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
KSP: Harlan County man charged with murder
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Prestonsburg Police arrested Billy Joe Hall and Laken Harris on drug charges last Thursday.
Police: Man arrested after trying to sell drugs to store clerk

Latest News

City of Whitesburg opens new open-air venue
‘It will be very versatile for the community’: City of Whitesburg opens new open-air venue
Artists Collaborative Theatre has announced its comeback season after a fire in January 2020...
‘It felt like a part of me was lost’: Local theatre making comeback following fire and pandemic
Pulaski County Schools summer feeding program is underway as the school year ends - 6:00 p.m.
Pulaski County Schools summer feeding program is underway as the school year ends - 6:00 p.m.
Conley Bottom Marina still recovering - 5:30 p.m.
Conley Bottom Marina on Lake Cumberland looking forward to a busy summer after major setbacks
Worker shortage continues amidst businesses asking Gov. Andy Beshear to continue providing...
17 organizations send letter to Ky. gov., asking him to keep unemployment insurance benefits