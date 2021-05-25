Knoxville man dies in Cumberland Co. plane crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crashed single-engine plane that went missing near the Rockwood airport has been discovered. Officials confirmed that the pilot, 35-year-old Vasile Ghelan died in the crash.

First responders initially reported a possible plane crash Tuesday morning around 8:55 a.m. Officials moved the search to Cumberland County Tuesday afternoon.

Throughout the morning crews searched the area North of the Rockwood Municipal Airport near Camp Austin. Authorities also searched the Clarkrange area in Cumberland County.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has sent a helicopter to assist with the search. Multiple agencies joined the search efforts to locate the crashed plane.

No known flight plan was filed and the reason for the crash is unknown, officials said.

