Rain chances set to return as a cold front moves toward the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday featured more near-record heat with high pressure still in place. Our pattern will be changing for the second half of this week though...including more rain chances.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another night similar to last night, though, expected for tonight. Any stray showers and storms will diminish as the sun sets, setting us up for another calm and mild night in the mountains. Lows will stay in the lower to middle 60s yet again under partly cloudy skies.

Part one of change comes on Wednesday as our ridge of high pressure starts to break down, along with a disturbance moving in from the west. This will allow for better coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. This also means we’ll back off the highs some, back closer to the middle 80s with the increase in cloud cover.

Any storms will wane with the setting of the sun Wednesday night, as another mostly to partly cloudy is expected. Conditions remain mild and muggy, though, with lows back in the middle 60s.

Through the End of the Week

Our frontal boundary from Wednesday will work on through during the early morning hours on Thursday. We’ll keep a rain chance in for some leftover showers and storms, but at this point coverage looks less than on Wednesday. Highs stay “cooler” back into the middle 80s.

Things get interesting Friday as another, more powerful front begins to work in. Models are still a bit shaky on details, but it looks like we could see a line of showers and storms develop and move through the area. Some storms could be on the strong side, with damaging winds being the main severe threat. Temperatures will be warm ahead of the front but milder than the last few days in the upper 70s or lower 80s.

Latest on Memorial Day Weekend

Forecast trends continue to change with an almost cool day expected on Saturday as leftover showers slowly exit the area. Highs look to be down around 70°. Things look to improve into Sunday and Monday, however, with mostly sunny skies returning and highs back in the 80s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.