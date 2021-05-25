Advertisement

Pound town council to meet Tuesday to address ongoing police, river issues

Photo Courtesy: WJHL
Photo Courtesy: WJHL(WJHL)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POUND, Va. (WJHL) – Leaders for the Town of Pound will meet Tuesday night to discuss two major issues.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the town council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. and will address the termination of the town’s two police officers and the ongoing release of sewage into the Pound River.

The town council had previously voted to terminate both the former chief and another officer without naming any replacements. Town officials had also demanded access to the evidence room be turned over.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp filed a petition to halt the order regarding the evidence room, stating that Virginia law mandates only law enforcement may have access to evidence and access to the room must be given to the police chief’s replacement.

On May 20th, the town count appointed temporary police chief Chris Wilcox to serve until June 30th while an evidence expert from Northern Virginia logged the contents of the department’s evidence room.

The sewage release has been an ongoing issue at the water treatment plan for nearly two months and has prompted the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors to threaten legal action against Pound.

You can read more about this story from WJHL here.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
KSP: Harlan County man charged with murder
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Prestonsburg Police arrested Billy Joe Hall and Laken Harris on drug charges last Thursday.
Police: Man arrested after trying to sell drugs to store clerk

Latest News

City of Whitesburg opens new open-air venue
‘It will be very versatile for the community’: City of Whitesburg opens new open-air venue
Artists Collaborative Theatre has announced its comeback season after a fire in January 2020...
‘It felt like a part of me was lost’: Local theatre making comeback following fire and pandemic
Pulaski County Schools summer feeding program is underway as the school year ends - 6:00 p.m.
Pulaski County Schools summer feeding program is underway as the school year ends - 6:00 p.m.
Conley Bottom Marina still recovering - 5:30 p.m.
Conley Bottom Marina on Lake Cumberland looking forward to a busy summer after major setbacks
Worker shortage continues amidst businesses asking Gov. Andy Beshear to continue providing...
17 organizations send letter to Ky. gov., asking him to keep unemployment insurance benefits