Pound town council to meet Tuesday to address ongoing police, river issues

POUND, Va. (WJHL) – Leaders for the Town of Pound will meet Tuesday night to discuss two major issues.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the town council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. and will address the termination of the town’s two police officers and the ongoing release of sewage into the Pound River.

The town council had previously voted to terminate both the former chief and another officer without naming any replacements. Town officials had also demanded access to the evidence room be turned over.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp filed a petition to halt the order regarding the evidence room, stating that Virginia law mandates only law enforcement may have access to evidence and access to the room must be given to the police chief’s replacement.

On May 20th, the town count appointed temporary police chief Chris Wilcox to serve until June 30th while an evidence expert from Northern Virginia logged the contents of the department’s evidence room.

The sewage release has been an ongoing issue at the water treatment plan for nearly two months and has prompted the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors to threaten legal action against Pound.

