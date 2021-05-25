Advertisement

Officials in Corbin reopen splash pad

By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Those in Corbin looking to cool off are in luck, officials announced the reopening of the splash pad Tuesday.

Located across city hall, the splash pad was built in memory Geeta Patel, the wife of Ishwar Patel who donated the property initially.

The use of the facility is completely free, everyone is asked to simply keep it cleaned. Parents are asked to accompany their children 12 and under.

Mayor Suzie Razmus says the facility was opened originally last fall.

“But just for a couple of weeks because it took quite a while to get it built. So, this is the first time we’re going to be able to really enjoy it all summer and just excited about the COVID restrictions being lessened and that we can get back to normal here,” Razmus said.

Officials also ask no birthday parties be held at the facility, saying it is for public use only.

The Corbin Splash Pad is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

