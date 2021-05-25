Advertisement

Officials ID remains of Pike County soldier killed during Korean War

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say the remains of an Eastern Kentucky soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a statement last week that the remains of Army Cpl. Burl Mullins, 23, of Dorton were identified in April through DNA and anthropological analysis as well as circumstantial evidence.

The statement said Mullins was reported as missing in action on November 30th, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces. The agency said it was later learned that he was taken as a prisoner of war and his remains were among those turned over to the U.S. in 2018 by North Korea.

