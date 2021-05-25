Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following an investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the pilot killed at the scene was identified as 62-year-old Timothy Michael Pankiewicz of Green Cove Springs, Florida.

“It’s definitely a tragic event because somebody lost their life, we hate to hear that,” Caudill said. “And it’s just one of those things that doesn’t happen that often. We show our sympathy for the family.”

It was also discovered that the plane originated in Florida and was en route to Ohio when it crashed.

After a single-engine plane crash-landed off Blanton Bridge Road in the Vancleve area of Breathitt County on Monday, law enforcement officials began the process of piecing together what happened.

“The FAA and the NTSB have arrived on scene now,” Trooper Mikie Caudill said. “They’re conducting, begun their own investigation. Certain specifics on the flight are still unknown and we’ll release those as they become available to us.”

Caudill called the news “shocking,” describing it as a rarity in the region.

“We’ve had a couple in this area before, so it’s not something that’s common or happens every day for sure,” Caudill said.

He also expressed his sympathy for the family of the victim as FAA officials continue their investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The cause of the accident is still unknown at this time.

