Advertisement

Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt County plane crash

By Cory Sanning
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following an investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the pilot killed at the scene was identified as 62-year-old Timothy Michael Pankiewicz of Green Cove Springs, Florida.

“It’s definitely a tragic event because somebody lost their life, we hate to hear that,” Caudill said. “And it’s just one of those things that doesn’t happen that often. We show our sympathy for the family.”

It was also discovered that the plane originated in Florida and was en route to Ohio when it crashed.

After a single-engine plane crash-landed off Blanton Bridge Road in the Vancleve area of Breathitt County on Monday, law enforcement officials began the process of piecing together what happened.

“The FAA and the NTSB have arrived on scene now,” Trooper Mikie Caudill said. “They’re conducting, begun their own investigation. Certain specifics on the flight are still unknown and we’ll release those as they become available to us.”

Caudill called the news “shocking,” describing it as a rarity in the region.

“We’ve had a couple in this area before, so it’s not something that’s common or happens every day for sure,” Caudill said.

He also expressed his sympathy for the family of the victim as FAA officials continue their investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The cause of the accident is still unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
KSP: Harlan County man charged with murder
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Prestonsburg Police arrested Billy Joe Hall and Laken Harris on drug charges last Thursday.
Police: Man arrested after trying to sell drugs to store clerk

Latest News

City of Whitesburg opens new open-air venue
‘It will be very versatile for the community’: City of Whitesburg opens new open-air venue
Artists Collaborative Theatre has announced its comeback season after a fire in January 2020...
‘It felt like a part of me was lost’: Local theatre making comeback following fire and pandemic
Pulaski County Schools summer feeding program is underway as the school year ends - 6:00 p.m.
Pulaski County Schools summer feeding program is underway as the school year ends - 6:00 p.m.
Conley Bottom Marina still recovering - 5:30 p.m.
Conley Bottom Marina on Lake Cumberland looking forward to a busy summer after major setbacks
Worker shortage continues amidst businesses asking Gov. Andy Beshear to continue providing...
17 organizations send letter to Ky. gov., asking him to keep unemployment insurance benefits