Near record heat possible today, cold front arrives later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some big changes are on the way to the forecast in the coming days. Buckle up. It’s going to be an interesting ride.

Today and Tonight

We are entering day 15 without any significant rainfall across the region. Thankfully, it looks like we have some rain on the way by the end of the week. More on that in a bit.

Today, we are talking about more heat and the potential for some records to be tied or broken. Look for a mix of sun and clouds once again today and there may be more clouds at times. I think those clouds keep us from reaching the 90-degree mark, but I do think we get super close. We’re forecasting 89 for the high. If we make it, we would break the record of 88 set on this day last year at NWS Jackson and tie the record set in 2019 at the London-Corbin Airport. We could also see a few pop-up showers or storms again in the heat of the afternoon. Please remember your heat safety tips today.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Tonight, we’re back to partly cloudy skies with lows only dropping into the mid to upper 60s in the valleys and potentially staying around 70 on the ridges.

Extended Forecast

You’ll notice three things on Wednesday: 1, it will be breezy. We could see winds gust up to 20mph at times. 2, it will be a touch cooler. Forecast highs are still expected to be in the mid-80s, but that’s still cooler. 3, the chances for scattered showers and storms will be better, especially in the late afternoon and evening hours. Those chances will continue into the overnight hours too as lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Scattered chances for showers and storms linger into Thursday and we inch our way toward a big cold front on Friday. We will have to keep an eye on the potential for some stronger storms once that system arrives. Highs Thursday will still be in the mid-80s, but will take a dive on Friday with the front. Models are only showing us topping out in the low 70s, but I’m not sold on that just yet.

I am getting more sold on the fact that Friday will be messy at times if you have outdoor plans heading into the long holiday weekend for Memorial Day. The chances for showers and storms continue to increase with each model run. Sorry Mountain Laurel Festival folks. If it makes you feel better, I’ll be out there getting soaked with the rest of you. :)

