Man accused of trying to buy child in Corbin pleads not guilty in federal court

(WYMT) - A man accused of trying to buy a child in Corbin pleaded not guilty Monday in federal court.

Ronnie Lou Helton appeared for arraignment in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky and entered a not guilty plea on a federal kidnapping charge.

We reported back in April a grandmother told police Helton offered to buy her three-year-old boy for $1,000.

Before offering to buy her grandchild, the grandmother said Helton approached the boy to help him over a fence.

The grandmother told police she yelled at Helton to let the boy go and the child ran back to her, hiding behind her boyfriend.

A jury trial is scheduled for July 27th, 2021 at the federal courthouse in London.

If convicted, Helton would spend up to 20 years in prison, $250,000 or less fine and up to three years of probation.

