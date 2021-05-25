Man accused of trying to buy child in Corbin pleads not guilty in federal court
(WYMT) - A man accused of trying to buy a child in Corbin pleaded not guilty Monday in federal court.
Ronnie Lou Helton appeared for arraignment in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky and entered a not guilty plea on a federal kidnapping charge.
We reported back in April a grandmother told police Helton offered to buy her three-year-old boy for $1,000.
Before offering to buy her grandchild, the grandmother said Helton approached the boy to help him over a fence.
The grandmother told police she yelled at Helton to let the boy go and the child ran back to her, hiding behind her boyfriend.
A jury trial is scheduled for July 27th, 2021 at the federal courthouse in London.
If convicted, Helton would spend up to 20 years in prison, $250,000 or less fine and up to three years of probation.
