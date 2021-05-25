Advertisement

Man accused of trying to buy child in Corbin pleads not guilty in federal court

Ronnie Lou Helton is in the Whitley County Jail, charged with kidnapping and promoting human...
Ronnie Lou Helton is in the Whitley County Jail, charged with kidnapping and promoting human trafficking.
By TJ Caudill
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(WYMT) - A man accused of trying to buy a child in Corbin pleaded not guilty Monday in federal court.

Ronnie Lou Helton appeared for arraignment in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky and entered a not guilty plea on a federal kidnapping charge.

We reported back in April a grandmother told police Helton offered to buy her three-year-old boy for $1,000.

Before offering to buy her grandchild, the grandmother said Helton approached the boy to help him over a fence.

The grandmother told police she yelled at Helton to let the boy go and the child ran back to her, hiding behind her boyfriend.

A jury trial is scheduled for July 27th, 2021 at the federal courthouse in London.

If convicted, Helton would spend up to 20 years in prison, $250,000 or less fine and up to three years of probation.

