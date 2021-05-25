Advertisement

Lexington city pools set to open with reduced capacity, limited hours

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s city pools are welcoming swimmers back after being closed last summer due to COVID-19 restrictions.

To follow Healthy at Work guidelines, Parks & Recreation says the pools will open with limited capacity and due to staffing shortages, with reduced hours.

The people at Parks and Recreation tell us they are excited for Lexington’s pools to reopen, but they also want people to know things are going to look a bit different for the time being.

The director of aquatics for Lexington said there are two main issues.

“Shortage of lifeguards and limited capacity,” Brian Rogers said.

COVID restrictions mean they won’t be able to let in as many people as they normally would.

“So that basically comes out to 55 or 60% of our regular capacity,” Rogers said.

Pools will allow customers in on a first-come, first-served basis. Signs will be placed at pool entrances once capacity has been reached and adjusted throughout the day.

“Even though we are at reduced capacity, this still allows for more than 100 people at each pool at any one time. This allows space for plenty of people to enjoy the pool, while still following guidelines and keeping everyone safe,” said Monica Conrad, Director of Parks & Recreation.

Healthy at Work occupancy levels for the pools are:

  • Castlewood – 230
  • Douglass – 115
  • Shillito – 255
  • Southland – 335
  • Tates Creek – 310
  • Woodland – 320

The other issue, the lifeguard shortage, is impacted some by the general worker shortage we’ve seen. Rogers said those $11 an hour jobs are usually done by high school and college aged people and some of them are still on unemployment.

While others want to work, but aren’t up to date on their certifications after the pools were closed last year.

“A lot of the schedules for the high schools changed. Prom, graduation. All those things affect our training schedules. It’s been very challenging,” Rogers said.

Parks & Recreation is also actively recruiting lifeguards. Interested candidates who are strong swimmers should complete the interest form online at lexingtonky.gov/prjobs.

And then there’s the properties themselves. They’ve spent the last few weeks getting things ready after shutting down.

“Inside the pools, little plants started growing and became bigger plants. It’s been a big challenge,” Rogers said.

Most of the city pools open this Saturday, the 29th. Shillito and Douglass pools open on June 5.

  • Southland, Castlewood and Tates Creek pools hours will be 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 1 – 6 p.m. on Sunday.
  • Woodland, Shillito and Douglass pools will be open 1 – 6 p.m. daily. Castlewood, Southland, Tates Creek and Woodland pools open Saturday, May 29. Shillito and Douglass pools open Saturday, June 5.

