Jason Ellis murder: Quest for answers continues 8 years after Bardstown officer’s death

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight years after Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis was murdered, his killer still walks free and his friends and family are continuing forward on their quest for justice.

Ellis was shot and killed on May 25, 2013 in an ambush while he was driving home from work. He was taking Exit 34 off the Bluegrass Parkway where he stopped to remove tree branches blocking his path. The killer is believed to have shot him from a nearby hill.

At the Bardstown Police Department on Tuesday, the eighth anniversary of Ellis’ murder, fellow officers, friends and family members paid their respects to him.

“We are all plagued by the events of that night and why no one has been brought to justice,” Bardstown Police Assistant Chief Kevin Thompson said to the crowd at Ellis’ memorial service. “There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t remember, honor, and talk about Jason.”

Ellis became a police officer to “make a difference,” according to his mother-in-law Kris Bratten.

“He stood between good and evil, he stood for what was right, and I think more than ever today I want that to be what everyone thinks about,” Bratten said. “He stood between good and evil, and he was the sacrifice.”

Bratten told WAVE 3 News she is grateful for the first responders who have continued to search for answers in Ellis’ killing while supporting the officer’s loved ones.

“They’re in the same boat we are,” Bratten said. “We’re all seconds away from a tragedy, and more than ever one that’s unsolved, one that you feel like there should be more of an outcry. These people are our only outcry.”

Ellis’ murder investigation is being conducted by Kentucky State Police Post 4 and the FBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 4 at (270) 766-5078 or email EllisCaseTips@ky.gov. To make an anonymous tip to FBI Louisville, click here.

