‘It felt like a part of me was lost’: Local theatre making comeback following fire and pandemic

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Artists Collaborative Theatre in Elkhorn City has announced their comeback show after a fire destroyed the theatre’s main stage in late January 2020 and the pandemic caused a shutdown for outdoor performances.

“That was such a difficult time,” said former Artists Collaborative Theatre Artistic Director and current Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson. “Seeing the place that so many people called home, where people created, came together, and really found a true family from all different backgrounds. It was very difficult.”

The community, volunteers, and performers who called this place home lost a piece of themselves when the building burnt down but did not lose the friends and extended family they had made.

“It really did feel like a part of me was lost,” said Artists Collaborative Theatre volunteer actor Elathan Bowling. “I had done theatre, at that point, for 12 years at ACT.”

Now, even without a building or place to truly call home, the theatre is still thriving and has recently announced its partnership with Prestonsburg Tourism and the Breaks Interstate Park. ACT plans to host outdoor performances at the Jenny Wiley and Breaks amphitheaters.

“Theatre isn’t so much about the place as it is about the people,” said Johnson. “That was one thing that stayed very true. It was a family, not just a theatre.”

For more information on Artists Collaborative Theatre’s comeback season, visit their Facebook page.

