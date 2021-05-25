Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky hits two million people who have received COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his weekly news conference on Tuesday that two million Kentuckians have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine

Additionally, the governor announced 580 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case number to 456,626.

96 of Monday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 353 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 108 in the ICU. 49 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate fell yet again to 2.52%.

Gov. Beshear also announced five deaths Tuesday, four of which were newly reported, with one revealed in the ongoing audit process. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,725.

At least 2,006,742 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

6,574,790 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,610 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Tuesday, just one of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

