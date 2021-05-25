Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces economic impact on reopening the Southeast State Correctional Complex

By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During his visit in Floyd County on Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the economic impact the reopening of the Southeast State Correctional Complex has made in the area.

Built in Wheelwright and lying dormant for more than 10 years, the initial announcement of the 621-bed prison was made on December 4, 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic a ceremonial opening was canceled.

Governor Andy Beshear revealed that around 250 jobs were created with the reopening.

“All people from Floyd County, it’s going to give us a big boost and it’s also one of our more modern facilities, so a better experience for the inmates as well,” Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear says out of the 250 jobs, 139 of them have been filled.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
KSP: Death investigation underway in Harlan County
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government...
Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider

Latest News

WYMT Hot Weather
Near record heat possible today, cold front arrives later this week
Combining X-ray detection technology, low dose radiation modulation, and a new cabin design,...
UofL Health reveals new spine-imaging technology
Courtesy: WJHL
Fun Fest concert tickets now on sale
BG Fire Department officials say substance delivered to Rand Paul’s home is non-toxic
Texas Roadhouse to host first ever hiring event