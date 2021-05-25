Gov. Andy Beshear announces economic impact on reopening the Southeast State Correctional Complex

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During his visit in Floyd County on Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the economic impact the reopening of the Southeast State Correctional Complex has made in the area.

Built in Wheelwright and lying dormant for more than 10 years, the initial announcement of the 621-bed prison was made on December 4, 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic a ceremonial opening was canceled.

Governor Andy Beshear revealed that around 250 jobs were created with the reopening.

“All people from Floyd County, it’s going to give us a big boost and it’s also one of our more modern facilities, so a better experience for the inmates as well,” Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear says out of the 250 jobs, 139 of them have been filled.

