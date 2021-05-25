Fun Fest concert tickets now on sale

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tickets are now on sale for the Fun Fest Sunset Concert Series in Kingsport.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday for the three nights of music planned for July 22nd–July 24th.

Darius Rucker will headline this year’s concert series.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting funfest.net. If you receive an error on the website, Fun Fest officials say to try the links below directly:

Fun Fest, which is now in its 40th year, will take place July 16th–24th.