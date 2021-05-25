Former Kentucky punter Max Duffy signs with Broncos

(WYMT) - Former Kentuck punter Max Duffy signed with the Denver Broncos.

We've signed P Max Duffy. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 24, 2021

Duffy played in 34 games while at Kentucky and became the school’s all-time leading punter with a 46-yard career average. He also became the program’s first Ray Guy Award Winner in 2019.

Duffy is the fourth former Cat to sign as a free agent this spring, giving the Wildcats 10 NFL players in the 2021 draft class.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.