Former Kentucky punter Max Duffy signs with Broncos
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WYMT) - Former Kentuck punter Max Duffy signed with the Denver Broncos.
Duffy played in 34 games while at Kentucky and became the school’s all-time leading punter with a 46-yard career average. He also became the program’s first Ray Guy Award Winner in 2019.
Duffy is the fourth former Cat to sign as a free agent this spring, giving the Wildcats 10 NFL players in the 2021 draft class.
