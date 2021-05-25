Conley Bottom Marina on Lake Cumberland looking forward to a busy summer after major setbacks

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two years after the fire that burned through much of Lake Cumberland’s Conley Bottom Marina, crews are still rebuilding.

Jeff Burris describes the view simply as, “so peaceful.”

“I mean it’s such a beautiful place. And the people you meet, everyone is so friendly here. That’s what I really, really enjoy,” Burris said.

That peace and beauty was nearly lost just two years ago—right before Memorial Day weekend.

“For them to see kind of into the future, of what they are wanting to do here,” Burris said.

That “want to” is still ongoing. In the off-season after the fire, they rushed to build a new store that’s now finished. Later, it will include a new full-service restaurant.

“Yes it will have a wonderful view, it will be two stories, a lower and an upper deck, seating in both places,” said Amber Rector with the marina.

Owners were unsure of what to expect last year, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. It, along with other marinas, experienced a banner year and expect the lake to be busy once more this summer.

“Lake Cumberland is a beautiful place for one, the nature, the water is wonderful, it’s like bath water in the summertime. And the people are what makes the lake special,” Rector said.

“People come here for different reasons and they enjoy different things, but you don’t see anybody that’s not having a really good time,” Burris said.

Conley Bottom managers say their slips are pretty much booked solid for the weekend, typical of a holiday period.

Most people will arrive Friday, but owners say the campground will start filling up Wednesday.

Two years after major fire, marina on Lake Cumberland is still recovering. More at 430 and 530 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/iq19Yzxxz1 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 25, 2021

