Advertisement

CHI Saint Joseph Health officials announce expansion to cancer care program in London

By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with CHI Saint Joseph Health held a news conference Tuesday, announcing an expansion of the London branch’s Cancer Care program.

The expansion comes from Saint Joseph Health’s affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Care Center in Lexington back in 2019.

President John Yanes said he is excited for the opportunities this will bring his hospital.

“This just brings that extra level of expertise to be able to continue to create access for the community that we serve. Which includes six counties, about 250,000 people within our service area,” Yanes said.

Chief Executive Officer of CHI Saint Joseph Health Tony Houston said this will enhance the London branch’s capabilities and create easier access to cancer patients in the area.

“So, in partnership we can keep people here, we can get the second opinions, and if needed and patients do need to go to Cleveland, we can get them up there and get them back so that they can recover closer to home,” Houston said.

Yanes said they are creating convenience for cancer patients, and enhancing all aspects of cancer care.

“Because given the type of treatments that our patients have to go through, getting that compliance and that follow through, given the effects of some of the cancer treatments, having that local access,” Yanes said.

Yanes said his facility is becoming more and more, a regional provider.

“So, having that affiliation, once again, brings world class care to a very rural part of the Commonwealth,” Yanes said.

Yanes said he is thankful for his hospital’s faculty and staff.

“And certainly, the technology, the equipment, that’s important but the care that’s delivered to our patients in a kind and caring matter, I believe that’s what makes it extra special,” Yanes said.

And Houston said he is proud of the connection between them and the patients.

“It’s really that collaboration that we’re bringing home here to London and Corbin, and we’re pleased to partner with the Cleveland Clinic to do so,” Houston said.

Houston says the London branch is the first of many expansions, revealing ones happening in Mt. Sterling and Bardstown.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
KSP: Harlan County man charged with murder
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Prestonsburg Police arrested Billy Joe Hall and Laken Harris on drug charges last Thursday.
Police: Man arrested after trying to sell drugs to store clerk

Latest News

City of Whitesburg opens new open-air venue
‘It will be very versatile for the community’: City of Whitesburg opens new open-air venue
Artists Collaborative Theatre has announced its comeback season after a fire in January 2020...
‘It felt like a part of me was lost’: Local theatre making comeback following fire and pandemic
Pulaski County Schools summer feeding program is underway as the school year ends - 6:00 p.m.
Pulaski County Schools summer feeding program is underway as the school year ends - 6:00 p.m.
Conley Bottom Marina still recovering - 5:30 p.m.
Conley Bottom Marina on Lake Cumberland looking forward to a busy summer after major setbacks
Worker shortage continues amidst businesses asking Gov. Andy Beshear to continue providing...
17 organizations send letter to Ky. gov., asking him to keep unemployment insurance benefits