CHI Saint Joseph Health officials announce expansion to cancer care program in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with CHI Saint Joseph Health held a news conference Tuesday, announcing an expansion of the London branch’s Cancer Care program.

The expansion comes from Saint Joseph Health’s affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Care Center in Lexington back in 2019.

President John Yanes said he is excited for the opportunities this will bring his hospital.

“This just brings that extra level of expertise to be able to continue to create access for the community that we serve. Which includes six counties, about 250,000 people within our service area,” Yanes said.

Chief Executive Officer of CHI Saint Joseph Health Tony Houston said this will enhance the London branch’s capabilities and create easier access to cancer patients in the area.

“So, in partnership we can keep people here, we can get the second opinions, and if needed and patients do need to go to Cleveland, we can get them up there and get them back so that they can recover closer to home,” Houston said.

Yanes said they are creating convenience for cancer patients, and enhancing all aspects of cancer care.

“Because given the type of treatments that our patients have to go through, getting that compliance and that follow through, given the effects of some of the cancer treatments, having that local access,” Yanes said.

Yanes said his facility is becoming more and more, a regional provider.

“So, having that affiliation, once again, brings world class care to a very rural part of the Commonwealth,” Yanes said.

Yanes said he is thankful for his hospital’s faculty and staff.

“And certainly, the technology, the equipment, that’s important but the care that’s delivered to our patients in a kind and caring matter, I believe that’s what makes it extra special,” Yanes said.

And Houston said he is proud of the connection between them and the patients.

“It’s really that collaboration that we’re bringing home here to London and Corbin, and we’re pleased to partner with the Cleveland Clinic to do so,” Houston said.

Houston says the London branch is the first of many expansions, revealing ones happening in Mt. Sterling and Bardstown.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.