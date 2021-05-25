BG Fire Department officials say substance delivered to Rand Paul’s home is non-toxic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by United States Capital Police after a suspicious package was delivered to the home of Senator Rand Paul.

The package was removed and transported to the Bowling Green Fire Department for analysis by their WMD team.

Officials said the preliminary analysis identified the substance as non-toxic. Further analysis will be conducted on both the substance and package.

