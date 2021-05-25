Perry 911: KY-7 reopens following crash

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County 911 say Kentucky Highway 7 has reopened following a crash Tuesday afternoon.

A section of Kentucky Highway 7 was currently closed off while officials worked to clear the scene.

They say the crash happened near the turnoff to Left Fork Maces Creek Road south of Jeff.

911 officials diverted traffic to Upper River Road near Big Branch until the scene is cleared.

