West Virginia road named for native, musician Bill Withers

Bill Withers poses in his office in Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, June 21, 2006.
Bill Withers poses in his office in Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, June 21, 2006. The 67-year-old singer-songwriter will be honored by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Monday for his musical contributions. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)(REED SAXON | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia native Bill Withers has been honored with a road named in his honor.

“Bill Withers Memorial Road” is the new name for Slab Fork Road from the Lester Highway to the Coalfields Expressway in Raleigh County, the state Department of Transportation said.

The musician died at the age of 81 in 2020. He is best known for writing and recording “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day,” and “Lean on Me.” He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

The Division of Highways installed a sign last week renaming the road. The move was passed by the West Virginia Legislature last month.

“The uplifting messages in some of his songs really helped us get through the last year we’ve had,” Deputy Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston said in a news release.

