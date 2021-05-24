‘Why not us?’: Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers celebrate Pikeville Medical Center’s facility expansions

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers are visited Pikeville Monday to take part in a news conference at Pikeville Medical Center.

During their visit, the governor and the congressman participated in ribbon-cutting ceremonies for two major expansion projects at the hospital: the Appalachian Valley Autism (AVA) Center and the Heart and Vascular Institute.

According to hospital officials, both expansions show the growth of the facility and the hospital’s dedication to making sure its neighbors have access to the healthcare they deserve.

“I can say I am thrilled in my head and my heart and my soul to be here today to celebrate,” said Gov. Beshear.

Rogers said the high rates of heart disease in the region could not be combatted better than at the PMC Heart and Vascular Institute.

“And I stand in awe as we watch this flagship medical complex transform the next generation of healthcare for Eastern Kentuckians,” Rogers said.

CEO Donovan Blackburn said the AVA Center’s reach has also been immeasurable, proven by its expansion only months after opening.

AVA Center Director Debbie Blackburn said the hospital created more than just a center- it created a community.

“There are so many of our children in this area. And that’s the thing that we don’t always hear and we don’t always talk about is how many of these kids are here,” she said.

Rogers said the mountain facilities are uniquely capable of forming facilitates like the AVA Center and the Heart Institute, saying the people work to make it possible.

“It’s in the gaps in the mountains, the lowest points, where all the work is being done,” Rogers said.

Rogers also announced that he requested a Federal earmark of $665,000 for a community project funding request to equip the AVA Center with a sensory stimulation activity area.

According to Beshear, the work, partnerships, and dedication not only opened these two expansions, but could prove fruitful in the region’s health care for generations to come.

“I think that’s our opportunity. Right here and right now. Why not us?” Beshear asked. “Why not Kentucky to be a leader in a post-COVID economy? Why not Kentucky to be a leader in post-COVID healthcare? Why not here in Eastern Kentucky?”

