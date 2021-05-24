UVA School of Medicine scientists develop new tool for cancer research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine say they have developed new tools to help fight cancer.

The new approach looks at chromosome folding in 3D. Researchers believe this can help unravel the genetic cause of cancer and other diseases, which could have big implications for the future of drug development for precision medicine.

“We use a unique data science approach that can leverage a lot of big data that are available from the public domain to help us study cancer, and eventually to cure cancer,” Assistant Professor Chongzhi Zang said.

UVA has made this tool accessible to all cancer researchers so scientists nationwide can use it to analyze their own data and help detect cancer.

