Suspicious package reportedly sent to Rand Paul’s home

Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A suspicious package has reportedly been sent to Rand Paul’s home.

According to Politico, the FBI and Capitol Hill Police said the package contained delivered to Rand Paul’s home contained white powder.

Senator Rand Paul responded to the threat on Twitter, saying ‘I take these threats immensely seriously.’ You can read the full tweet below.

Fox news reports that the inside of the envelope contained a picture of Senator Rand Paul bruised and banged up with a gun to his head as well as a threat of violence to the senator.

