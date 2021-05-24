Advertisement

Summer Fun: Perry County Pool set to reopen

By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For those wanting to cool off during the hot summer, the wait is finally over. Officials in Perry County announced they are are opening up the Perry County Pool located in Perry County Park.

“I’m really excited,” Perry County Resident Macie Woolum said.

And with summer almost here, Perry County Judge-Executive said there is only one thing people want to know.

“It’s been one of the biggest questions that we’ve had asked is the pool going to be opened this summer and we’re so tickled to get our parks, our pools, the campground, and everything back open for the public,” Alexander said.

Alexander said the pool is slated to open Memorial Day weekend.

“The pools a big spot, we can space out and most people know what to do to remain safe and so we’re excited to open it up for those that want to come,” Alexander said.

Just in time, as many COVID-19 restrictions are lifted on June 11th, leaving one Perry County Resident Sue Gross relieved.

“Being able to get in the swimming pool together and just enjoy and not have to social distance and not have to worry. It’s going to be extremely nice this year,” Gross said.

“I’m really excited because I haven’t seen my friends in a long time,” Woolum said.

Alexander said they are expecting to see the pool at full capacity.

“I think people are excited and ready to get back out and one of the positive things I’ve seen from the pandemic is a lot of people are doing a lot more outdoor activities and so they’ve gotten used to that and I think they’ll be out in the pools this summer,” Alexander said.

In addition, Alexander said they are planning to add some extra renovations to the pool.

“I would like to go a little bigger than a splash pad but you would have some of those things but it would incorporate some slides, a lazy river, and things such as that whenever we get the chance to do ours,” Alexander said.

