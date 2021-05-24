Sudden hot weather means more calls related to heat illnesses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hot days can pose big problems to children, older adults and pets. With temperatures reaching the low 90s, and WSAZ meteorologists predicting Tuesday could be the hottest day of the year so far, it is important to take precautions when it comes to heat.

As hot weather approaches, even touching your car door can be too hot to handle. Fire officials say they see it firsthand as more calls come in that are related to heat illnesses earlier in the summer season.

“Anytime we have a sudden increase in seasonal temperatures, especially when it gets above 90, we start seeing an increase in medical responses related to heat emergencies,” said St. Albans Fire Marshal Chris Collins.

Collins said those heat emergencies can be related to heat exhaustion and more extremely, heat strokes. Collins said adults over 65 and infants up to 4 years old are more susceptible, but no one’s exempt when it comes to heat.

“What people really should do is pay attention to their bodies. If they start experiencing cramps, excessive sweating, that is your body’s way of saying you need to stop and rest for a second,” Collins said.

These symptoms are all indicators of a heat stroke. More information can be found at the CDC website and here.

Heat strokes can be deadly if caught too late. (Kim Rafferty)

Collins said when people try to do activities that can be done more easily in cooler weather, they may need to drink more water or split up the work.

Infants left in cars, even when the window is cracked or if it’s running and the child turns the key, can lead to serious implications.

When it gets to 90 degrees outside, Collins said it can turn to a deadly 120 degrees inside a vehicle in a matter of minutes.

People are not the only ones who can suffer in hot cars and in the sun.

“A good rule of thumb when you are walking your pet on the sidewalk or street -- if it’s too hot for you to walk on, it’s too hot for them to walk on,” Collins said.

Sheila McEntee took her pups outside to play. When they’re tired, she knows the symptoms.

“They pant a lot and want more water, kind of slow down. Pant a lot, really,” McEntee said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drinking plenty of water before you even go outside is key because by the time you feel thirsty out in the heat, it may be too late.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.