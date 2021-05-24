Steamy start to the week, rain chances on the horizon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The summer heat will continue to start the week, but there is some relief on the way. Unfortunately, it comes at a price.

Today and Tonight

Look for a mix of sun and clouds to start the new work week on this Monday with temperatures soaring back into the mid to upper 80s for most of the region. I don’t think we’ll break any records, but we’ll be close. I can’t rule out a chance for a pop-up shower or storm in the heat of the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 60s in the valleys and upper 60s on the ridges under partly cloudy skies.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday could very well mark our first 90-degree day of 2021. We’ve been talking about that for days now. Keep your heat precautions in place for a while longer. The forecast will be a carbon copy of Monday with partly cloudy skies and the chance for a pop-up in the afternoon hours. Lows will drop into the mid-60s to around 70 depending on where you live on Tuesday night.

Starting Wednesday, our rain chances slowly increase. I think we stay scattered, but it will cause our temperatures to take a hit. I think we still see the mid to upper 80s for highs.

As COVID-19 restrictions start to ease up, we’re starting to see larger events return to the mountains. The Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville starts later this week and just because it wouldn’t be festival season without some rain chances. Scattered chances are around Thursday, but a cold front could bring us increased chances for not only showers, but some storms as well on Friday. Highs will drop into the low to mid-80s both days. We’ll keep you posted as we get a little closer about how widespread those will be and any possible threats we could have.

