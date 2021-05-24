Advertisement

Slide repair on portion of KY 1556 in Harlan County beginning May 25

Repairs will be around mile point 0.18 and are expected to happen from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials announced that slide repairs on a portion of KY-1556, also known as Bobs Creek, will begin Tuesday, May 25, and is planned to end Friday, May 28.

Repairs will be around mile point 0.18 and are expected to happen from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Transportation officials ask that drivers drive slow, be aware of the work zone areas, and expect delays.

Drivers can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.d

