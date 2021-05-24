Reward offered for information about apartment complex arson

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Fire Marshal’s Office is now offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection to a fire that was intentionally set at an apartment complex earlier this month.

Vacant apartment complex burns again; arson suspected

The large, vacant apartment complex on Cole Street caught fire on May 14 just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters tell WSAZ while the apartment complex was vacant, it has been known to have squatters.

The Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed Monday that the fire has been ruled as arson.

$5,000 is being offered for information leading to the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-233-3473 or they can call the Logan Fire Dept. at 304-752-3601.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.