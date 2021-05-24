Remaining hot and humid, rain chances lurk late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our pool weather from the weekend has continued into the work week as upper 80s remain in the forecast.

Tonight Through Tomorrow Night

The rather stagnant weather pattern of the past few days looks to continue at least a couple more days. It’s going to be another mild night as temperatures only fall back into the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies. It’s even possible some of our ridgetops stay in the upper 60s overnight!

If you liked today’s weather then you’re going to love Tuesday’s because it’s basically a copy-paste forecast. High pressure remains in control, giving us yet another partly cloudy and hot day on the way. There’s a small chance of a stray pop-up storm in the afternoon that may cool us off, but the vast majority of us stay in the upper 80s close to 90°. Copy-paste for the nighttime forecast too with lows Tuesday night staying in the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

We’ll slowly re-introduce some widely scattered showers and storms back into the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Those should remain few and far between but the chance is greater than the past couple of days. We’ll cool off a bit with slightly more cloud cover around, with highs dipping back into the mid-80s. Friday still looks like the greatest chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms as we still watch the potential for a cold front to try to move through.

Early Look at Memorial Day Weekend

Models aren’t necessarily agreeing quite yet on rain chances for Memorial Day weekend, but it looks like scattered showers and storms could be roaming about any of the three days this weekend. Temperatures also look to be milder, with mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday and mid 80s back into the forecast to round out the month of May on Memorial Day Monday. Obviously, we’ll continue to watch and see if we can’t bring those rain chances down!

