Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider

The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government...
The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government ordering him around. (Source: WKYT)(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said on a radio show he won’t be getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but that he might change his mind if people who previously contracted the disease are getting reinfected at a greater rate than those who are vaccinated.

The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government ordering him around. Health officials have urged vaccination as a longer-term solution.

Paul announced in March 2020 that he had tested positive for the virus, becoming the first COVID-19 case in the Senate.

