Advertisement

Police: Two arrested following chase in Williamsburg

Right: Harvey Randle Left: Hazel Sears Officers said the pair led them on a brief chase...
Right: Harvey Randle Left: Hazel Sears Officers said the pair led them on a brief chase before they were arrested. Police said a small amount of meth was found at the scene.(Whitley County Detention Center)
By TJ Caudill
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Williamsburg said what started off as an attempt to pull over a car turned into a brief chase early Monday morning.

Officers said they tried to stop the car for careless driving, but the car sped off.

Police were able to stop the car along Old Corbin Pike around 3:40 a.m.

Officers said the pair, Harvey Randle, 42, and Hazel Sears, 58, both from Williamsburg, ran on foot for a short distance before they were arrested.

While searching the scene, officers said they found a small quantity of suspected meth.

Police charged Randle with careless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading arrest, DUI (third offense), possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and several traffic violations.

Sears was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading on foot, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
KSP: Death investigation underway in Harlan County
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government...
Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider

Latest News

WYMT Hot Weather
Near record heat possible today, cold front arrives later this week
Combining X-ray detection technology, low dose radiation modulation, and a new cabin design,...
UofL Health reveals new spine-imaging technology
Courtesy: WJHL
Fun Fest concert tickets now on sale
BG Fire Department officials say substance delivered to Rand Paul’s home is non-toxic
Texas Roadhouse to host first ever hiring event