Advertisement

Pikeville Police Chief retires after more than 22 years of service

(Photo: Pikeville Police Department)
(Photo: Pikeville Police Department)(Pikeville Police Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pikeville, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department says Chief of Police Chris Edmonds will be retiring after 22 years and 7 months with the department.

In a Facebook post, the department said “Chief Edmonds’ commitment to serve the City of Pikeville and the Pikeville Police Department has been instrumental in the department’s accomplishments,” and added that he “would be missed”.

Chief Edmonds began his career on September 14, 1999, and served as a Patrolman until 2004.

From 2004 to 2012, he served as a Sergeant and was promoted to Captain in 2012.

Edmonds was then promoted to Chief of Police in 2017.

You can read the full post here:

Captain Michael Riddle was promoted to Chief upon the retirement of Edmonds.

Riddle joined the department as a Patrolman in 2004, was promoted to Sergeant in 2013, Lieutenant in 2018, Captain in 2019, and now Chief as of Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
KSP: Death investigation underway in Harlan County
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government...
Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider

Latest News

WYMT Hot Weather
Near record heat possible today, cold front arrives later this week
Combining X-ray detection technology, low dose radiation modulation, and a new cabin design,...
UofL Health reveals new spine-imaging technology
Courtesy: WJHL
Fun Fest concert tickets now on sale
BG Fire Department officials say substance delivered to Rand Paul’s home is non-toxic
Texas Roadhouse to host first ever hiring event