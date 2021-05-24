Pikeville Police Chief retires after more than 22 years of service

Pikeville, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department says Chief of Police Chris Edmonds will be retiring after 22 years and 7 months with the department.

In a Facebook post, the department said “Chief Edmonds’ commitment to serve the City of Pikeville and the Pikeville Police Department has been instrumental in the department’s accomplishments,” and added that he “would be missed”.

Chief Edmonds began his career on September 14, 1999, and served as a Patrolman until 2004.

From 2004 to 2012, he served as a Sergeant and was promoted to Captain in 2012.

Edmonds was then promoted to Chief of Police in 2017.

You can read the full post here:

Captain Michael Riddle was promoted to Chief upon the retirement of Edmonds.

Riddle joined the department as a Patrolman in 2004, was promoted to Sergeant in 2013, Lieutenant in 2018, Captain in 2019, and now Chief as of Monday night.

