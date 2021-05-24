Ohio Valley Bank on the Square officially dedicated

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Valley Bank officially dedicated its “On The Square” location in downtown Gallipolis Sunday.

The building is the new home for OVB’s corporate employees. It has been open since the building was completed in 2020, but closed to the public due to pandemic restrictions.

OVB On The Square sits on the same site where Ohio Valley Bank was founded in the late 1800s.

“This is very much a homecoming for Ohio Valley Bank,” said senior vice president Bryna Butler.

The third floor conference room and patio overlooking Gallipolis City Park will be open to the public for meetings, graduations and other events.

