Advertisement

Lincoln County school leaders reflect on challenging year

By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Lincoln County High School’s principal reflected on a challenging school year on Monday.

The county school district ends its school year Friday, May 28. It will close the books on what has been a crazy year.

Though it was a trying year, Lincoln County High School principal Mike Godbey said the experience taught educators a lot about themselves and their adaptability.

About 300 of the high school’s 1.100 students learned all year virtually. That option will be available next year as well.

From academics to athletics, teachers, children, and families all did a lot of adapting over the past year.

“Kids are adaptive. Kids are resilient. For some, it’s been harder than others,” Godbey said. “Kids live in a digital world. They have adapted to really well.”

Godbey said while the virtual option will be available next year, it will be under a more strict format.

The Lincoln County Schools superintendent says 60 students have already indicated they want 100 percent virtual learning for the next school year.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash
KSP: Death investigation underway in Harlan County
Pictured: Jeffery Sandlin
Murder investigation underway in Clay County
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government...
Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider

Latest News

WYMT Hot Weather
Near record heat possible today, cold front arrives later this week
Combining X-ray detection technology, low dose radiation modulation, and a new cabin design,...
UofL Health reveals new spine-imaging technology
Courtesy: WJHL
Fun Fest concert tickets now on sale
BG Fire Department officials say substance delivered to Rand Paul’s home is non-toxic
Texas Roadhouse to host first ever hiring event