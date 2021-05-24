Murder investigation underway in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police, London Post, received a call Sunday around 2:14 a.m. of a shooting on KY 1482 in the Oneida Community.

Troopers said 33-year-old Jeffery Sean Sandlin and 32-year-old Lester C. Daniel were in a verbal argument.

An investigation determined Sandlin got a firearm and shot Daniel. He was taken to Manchester Advent Health Hospital where the Clay County Coroner pronounced him dead.

Kentucky State Police charged Sandlin with murder and took him to the Clay County Detention Center.

This incident remains under investigation.

